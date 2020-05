FULTON COUNTY, Ark. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has activated a silver alert for a Viola woman.

Brenda Heath Hess, 67 was last known to be at 4527 Flora Cemetery Road in Viola, Arkansas on May 5 around 9:30 p.m.

It was unknown at the time what she was wearing.

She may be traveling in a white 1997 GMC Sierra with the license plate number 239XEF.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office at 870-895-2601.