Among the 74,751 on hand in Fayetteville for the 31-24 season-opening Arkansas win over visiting Cincinnati on Saturday was Razorback 2023 wide receiver pledge Davion Dozier.

Dozier (6-4,195, 4.5), a three-star Moody, Ala., standout, who is averaging 165.3 yards receiving per game this season, was the lone official visitor among a large group of unofficial guests that attended the game.

“The game atmosphere was crazy, I’ve never been to anything like that before,” Dozier said. “I was out with the guys last night and they showed me around and talked to them a little bit and get the real scoop on everything. I love it.”

Dozier committed to Arkansas on July 13, a little less than a month after taking an unofficial visit to Fayetteville on June 13.

He chose Arkansas over Tennessee, Duke, Maryland – all schools he visited this spring and summer – as well as South Carolina, Maryland, Georgia Tech, South Florida, Arkansas State and others.

Dozier is looking forward to working with Arkansas wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton.

“Coach Guiton and I have a real good relationship,” Dozier said. “Me and him talk almost every week. We get along real good. He connects with me more than anybody else has. That’s what made me choose Arkansas.”

He is also a big fan of Razorback head coach Sam Pittman, whose program has won 10 of its last 14 games.

Dozier noted that Pittman didn’t rush him into a decision.

“Coach Pittman is a real nice guy,” Dozier said. “He talked like he wanted me real bad, they wanted me real bad and he was going to wait on me and he wasn’t going to rush me into a decision.”

Moody head coach Jake Ganus told the St. Clair Times that he believes that Dozier made the right decision to go with Arkansas.

“He felt his best fit was at Arkansas, and I felt the same way,” Ganus said. “That was my gut feeling, and he chose that.”

Why?

“You get fired for winning 10 games, look at Dan Mullen at Florid,” Ganus said. “Well, Pittman, he was a guy that wasn’t supposed to, he wasn’t a pretty hire. O-line coach and he took a team that was awful, hadn’t won an SEC game in years and during COVID wins more games they had in the previous three years and last year finished in the Top 10 and puts kids in the NFL.”

Moody is off to a 3-0 start, including a 42-27 win over Alexandria this past Friday night before Dozier left for his Arkansas visit.

Dozier has 13 catches for 496 yards and 5 touchdowns already this season.

“I’m feeling really good about that right now,” Dozier said. “Just working every day to get better and better.”

Moody head coach Jake Ganus is extremely high on Dozier’s ability.

“He’s the best deep ball receiver, I think, in the state,” Ganus told the St. Clair Times. “The way he can go and get it and judge the ball in the air and just with his frame and his athletic ability and how well he can jump, he’s tough to guard. We call those 50/50 balls, it can go to the offense or the defense. He wins a lot. It is not really 50/50 for him.”

Ganus even sees Dozier as someone along the type of former Razorback star wideout and current Tennessee Titan Treylon Burks.

“Davion is built like him in terms of his size,” Ganus said. “He’s not as thick as him, obviously, but he is 17 years old, and I can see him really growing into that role of being that big outside receiver for them, and I felt like it was a great fit.”

Dozier, whose host was Razorback freshman wide receiver Quincy McAdoo, believes the Arkansas 2023 commits are developing a bond.

There were 15 of Arkansas’ 23 pledges in the 2023 class in the crowd on Saturday.

“We all talk every day,” Dozier said. “We were all at the game We’re real deep in the ’23 class.”

Dozier had 51 catches for 833 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games after hauling in 39 passes for 573 yards and 6 scores in 8 games as a sophomore.

He got an up-close look at Arkansas wide receivers on Saturday and believes he will bring something different to the group.

“They have a lot of speed at receiver,” Dozier said. “Some of them are a little tall but they don’t have a lot of height (overall). They don’t have anything like me.

“I like what they do with their receivers. They have a whole bunch of choice routes. Just take what the defense gives them. That’s what I really like about the offense.”

2023 Arkansas pledges on hand for Saturday’s win over Cincinnati:

• Davion Dozier, WR, 6-4, 195 Moody, Ala

• Carson Dean, DE-LB, 6-4, 235, Carrollton, Texas, Hebron

• Ian Geffrard, DL, 6-6, 365 Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy

• Jaden Hamm, TE, 6-6, 225, Eudora, Kan.

• Luke Hasz, TE, 6-3, 220, Bixby, Okla.

• Dylan Hasz, S, 5-11, 180 Bixby, Okla.

• Kaleb James, DL, 6-4, 240, Mansfield, Texas

• Stephen Johnson, DL, 6-5, 320, Fayetteville (Ga.) Whitewater

• RJ Johnson, DB, 6-2, 200, Atlanta (Ga.) Eagle’s Landing Christian

• TJ Metcalf, S, 6-1, 188, Pinson (Ala.) Valley

• Alex Sanford, LB, 6-3, 240, Oxford, Miss

• Malachi Singleton, QB, 6-1, 225 Kennesaw, (Ga.) North Cobb

• Joey Su’a, OL, 6-4, 319, Bentonville

• Micah Tease, WR, 6-0, 180, Tulsa Washington

• Dallas Young, DB, 6-0, 180, Gardendale, Ala.