Gardeners hope ‘Air Bee-N-Bee’ will help save Honey Bees

Michigan (CNN)- Gardeners in Michigan are taking steps to improve the Honey Bee population.

Sharon Mullins and Laura Moss are hoping their ‘Bee Pollinator Hotel’ will be the positive change needed.

The two build the pollinator house on the campus of Western Michigan University and its called a ‘Bee-Hotel’ or and ‘Air Bee-N-Bee’

The house provides a habitat for bees to nest and lay their larvae.

It’s made with bundles of plant stems, pine cones, rolled up cardboard and small tree sumps with drilled holes.

The women behind the project hope they inspire others to build habitats.