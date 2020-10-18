Garland County authorities need help finding missing woman

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A woman is missing from Garland County, now the sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to locate her.

Roxanne Brizuela was last seen Wednesday around 3:00 p.m. in the area of Blacksnake Road.

She may be traveling in a blue Chrysler Pacifica.

Roxanne Brizuela has dark brown hair, brown eyes, she is 5’7’’, and approximately 160lbs-180lbs.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Roxanne Brizuela, please contact the Garland County Sheriff’s Office at 501-622-3660.