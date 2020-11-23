Get Fit: Orangetheory Fitness works to keep members safe

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way fitness studios and gyms operate in the state, but Orangetheory Fitness has worked extra hard to make sure its members remain safe and healthy.

Orangetheory is a one-hour, full body workout, focused on training endurance, strength and/or power. It’s a heart rate based interval training, which burns more calories post workout than a traditional exercise, according to the Orangetheory website.

Staff at all of the Arkansas studios are screening members before they enter the facility. The screening consists of a temperature check and asking COVID-19 related questions. Each member must also wear a mask in the studio. They are not required to wear a mask while physically working out, per Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Members are required to wear their masks when switching between the different stations in the studio.

Watch the video for more information about the cleaning and safety procedures at Orangetheory Fitness.

There are nine locations in Arkansas and four in Central Arkansas, including two in Little Rock, one in North Little Rock and one in Bryant.