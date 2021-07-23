Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Coronavirus
Video Center
National News
Remarkable Women of Arkansas
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Entertainment
Meet the Team
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
Man released from prison to marry sister of man he was accused of killing
Video
Should fully vaccinated people mask up with COVID-19 cases rising?
Good Earth Garden Center
Video
Pine Bluff Police: one dead after shooting near apartments
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Headlines
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Wolves Den Report
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Fishing with Big Sarge
Top Stories
Olympic Games, Tokyo-style: The pandemic era, in miniature
Top Stories
Live at Budokan: Famed arena gets another Olympic spotlight
Russians suspected of doping stopped from going to Olympics
LEADING OFF: Cruz traded to Rays, White Sox vs Brewers
Giants rally in 9th for 2nd straight night to beat Dodgers
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Share the Road
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
No Text Zone
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Recovery Clinic
RAAD: Rise Above Alcohol & Drugs
Drive On Arkansas
Family Health
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Good Earth Garden Center
News
Posted:
Jul 23, 2021 / 06:46 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2021 / 06:46 AM CDT
Good Earth Garden report: 07-21-21
Arkansas Crime Watch
Gallery
Family Health
Keep On Amazing
Gallery
‘He gave me a hug’: Family of Sydney Sutherland tells all, shares thoughts on her accused killer
Video
Terrell Talk
Gallery
Downtown Little Rock launches video commercial contest, open to all skill levels
Arkansas pharmacists outline who can get a COVID-19 vaccine now and where they can get it
Coronavirus: Questions & answers
The CW Arkansas
Arkansas Professionals
Trending Stories
Arkansas seeing some ‘breakthrough’ cases of vaccinated individuals who test positive for COVID-19
Video
Pine Bluff Police: one dead after shooting near apartments
CDC now monitoring ‘over 200 individuals in 27 states’ for monkeypox
Arkansas man accused of cutting trees on Ouachita Trail to have a view of the lake from his home
Video
Little Rock School Board approves vaccine incentives, extended COVID leave
Video