LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new exhibit has come to the Clinton Presidential Center called “Be Our Guest.”

This new temporary exhibit gives attendees the chance to experience special moments at the White House during the Clinton Administration. It showcases a host of one-of-a-kind gifts given to the Clintons by world leaders, fine china selected for table settings, and includes a collection of original gowns and suits worn by the Clintons to White House dinners.

There is a series of videos produced for the exhibit featuring first-hand accounts from President Clinton, Secretary Clinton and key staff members from the Clinton White House and U.S. State Department.

For more information on how you can experience the exhibit, visit ClintonFoundation.org.