LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - CARTI Cancer Center has opened a new on-site restaurant to help patients who are battling cancer.

Chef Coby Smith will serve as the Executive Chef. The Hope Bistro will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It is located at CARTI Cancer Center, 8901 CARTI Way, Little Rock.