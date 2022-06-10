LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The healthcare industry is just one of many dealing with what’s called the “great resignation,” which is the elevated rate at which U.S. workers have quit their jobs since 2021. To help combat this issue, the Arkansas Heart Hospital is hosting a job fair on June 11.

This job fair is not your regular job fair, according to Human Resources Director Deedra Walker. She said the job fair will give attendees the chance to mingle with Arkansas Heart Hospital employees, talk about open positions and departments, tour the facility, enjoy food and participate in on-site interviews that may lead to on the spot job offers.

The hospital is currently hiring for clinicians and non-clinicians. Some of the non-clinician positions include administrative positions, along with IT, culinary and support services.

The job fair is Saturday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 1701 South Shackleford Road in Little Rock. Registration is not required.