LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Crime in Little Rock will be one of the topics discussed in NewsNation’s special live town hall edition of Cuomo called “Crime in America.”

Host Chris Cuomo joined Good Day Arkansas from New York with a preview of what to expect Monday night.

Cuomo said that Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will be on set at the town hall to talk about crime in the city.

Last year, the capital city saw 81 homicides, the highest number of homicides in a single year. Little Rock’s numbers are down so far this year.

“Crime in America” airs Monday at 7 p.m. on NewsNation.