LR man gives back to community through new beauty supply store

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock man is giving back to his community by opening a beauty supply store. Bobby Perkins is the owner of Taylor Made Beauty Supply. It’s located at 2000 S. University Ave. Ste L in Little Rock.

Perkins grew up in the community off 12th and Peyton Street.

“My grandmother raised me in this community and I remember driving her and my aunt around Little Rock to buy wigs back in the mid to late 90’s,” Perkins said. “I’ve always been an attentive person, so I would watch them spend hours picking out wigs and beauty products for themselves. I was the chauffeur at the time and I thought to myself, I’m going to open a store right here in my neighborhood were I grew up and service my community.”

Perkins also has plans to give back to his community by teaching the youth about entrepreneurship.

“I started researching the business a few years back and decided to step out on faith and bring the vision to life,” Perkins said. “While I believe all women are beautiful, I have a true passion for helping to enhance their beauty, and educating them on the products that are for us.”

Watch the video above to see what all Taylor Made has to offer and connect with the beauty supply store online and on Facebook.