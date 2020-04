NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena is hosting And The Beat Goes On Arkansas, a live streaming event benefiting The Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas and Hunger Relief Alliance as they work to provide aid to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country music artist and Arkansas's own Justin Moore will stream live from Simmons Bank Arena. Fellow country music artists and Arkansans Tracy Lawrence, Joe Nichols, Adam Hambrick and Heath Sanders will connect remotely from other locations.