LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local nonprofit is kicking off the holidays with Santa and an open house.

Goodness Village offers apartments for patients who need housing when they’re in town for medical treatment.

They hosted “Selfies with Santa” Tuesday which is an opportunity for some of their clients to enjoy cookies, hot cocoa and meet with Santa.

Their apartment homes allow people to have their own private space when a family member needs to come to Little Rock for life saving treatment.

“That’s what sets us apart,” Kim Burket with Goodness Village said. “We are truly a home away from home, where families can stay together, cook their own meals in their apartment, do their own laundry and have all the comfort of the things they would have in their own home.”

So far this year, Goodness Village has served more than 100 patients at Park Avenue Lofts and Palisades Apartments.

Scholarships are available for patients who qualify.

Thanks to donations, there have been more than $120,000 gathered toward scholarships this year.