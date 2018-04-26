GOP Back for Baseball

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On a gray, misty Wednesday morning, Republican lawmakers and their teammates braved the weather and frightening memories as they returned to a Virginia baseball diamond for spring practice.

It’s the same field where a gunman opened fire on them less than a year ago, wounding 4 people, including Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.

The field still bares scars from the attack — and so do players like Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks (R).

“It’s a little bit spooky or eerie because the last time we were on this field five people got shot,” he says.

It was June 14 of last year when a deranged gunman showed up at Simpson Field in Alexandria, where members of the Republican Congressional Team were practicing.

“I was standing right behind home plate at that fateful moment when the gunman opened fire,” adds Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN).

The Tennessee congressman and other players say returning to the field is part of the healing process.

“Coming out today was actually great for me. Getting out and actually playing baseball again,” Rep. Fleischmann continues.

The players took the field essentially the same way they did last year but there was one glaring difference: the level of security.

Capitol police officers with rifles patrolled the grounds during practice and lawmakers say they felt secure.

Matt Mika is a lobbyist who was shot twice during the attack.

“Well, that was my first thought when I got through surgery and woke up. I wanted to come out here. I wanted to play ball,” he said Wednesday.

The Republicans are practicing for their annual matchup with Democrats next month. Lawmakers say the game builds camaraderie and bipartisanship.

And last year, it brought in more than 1.5 million dollars for local charities.

The passion to make sure the game goes on despite the trauma of last year choked up team manager, Texas Congressman Joe Barton.

“I think it optimizes what makes America great,” he says.

Congressman Scalise was the most seriously hurt on the field the day of the attack.

He could not make it to the practice Wednesday because he had surgery this week related to his injury.

But his teammates read a statement from Scalise that praised the start of practice and the meaning behind the game.