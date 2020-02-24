Gordmans now hiring at seven new Arkansas stores

HOUSTON (News release) — #GotItAtGordmans means you can get a great new job and your favorite brands at your hometown’s newest store, Gordmans. The apparel and home décor retailer is now hiring at seven new store locations in Arkansas. These Arkansas Gordmans stores will open April 28.

Gordmans is part of the Stage community of stores. Stage is converting its Stage, Goody’s and other department store name plates to Gordmans in 2020, an off-price concept offering everyone’s favorite brands at prices way lower than department stores.

Gordmans is hiring for a variety of full-time, part-time and temporary positions, and offers competitive wages. The retailer offers flexible work schedules in an energetic and engaging work environment. Positions, which vary by store location, include sales associate, stockroom associate and more.

Interested candidates are invited to first apply online at gordmans.com/careers and then visit a job fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at the locations noted below. Walk-ins are welcome!

Camden Gordmans: 128 Garden Oaks Drive Southwest in Garden Oaks Shopping Center (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Clarksville Gordmans: 1135 South Rogers Street (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Crossett Gordmans: 1308 Main Street, Suite D (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

El Dorado Gordmans: 2003 North West Avenue, Suite 735 in Mellor Park Mall (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Jacksonville Gordmans: 107 Gregory Place in Gregory Place Shopping Center (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Mena Gordmans: 601 Highway 71 North (At the Stage location, soon to be Gordmans)

Russellville Gordmans: 409 North Arkansas Avenue (At the Goody’s location, soon to be Gordmans)

Committed to putting the fun back into shopping, Gordmans has terrific deals, fun finds and popular name brands at every turn. This is a great opportunity to be among the first to work with the Gordmans team.