Gov. Hutchinson declares June 11-13 Free Fishing Weekend in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -It’s time to prepare those fishing poles and bait! Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday that anyone in Arkansas can fish license-free Friday, June 11 through midnight Sunday, June 13.



Agriculture liaison Megan Perks read the proclamation during Friday’s commission meeting. Officials say this annual tradition, sponsored by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, gives residents and nonresidents a chance to enjoy the amazing angling The Natural State has to offer.

The AGFC will host special fishing derbies at four of its freshwater hatcheries on June 12 in celebration of this annual event.

“This year we are excited to announce that not only youth, but the entire family may come out and fish with us at our warmwater hatcheries,” Ben Batten, chief of the AGFC’s Fisheries Division said.

Batten also said a fishing derby at Spring River trout hatchery in Mammoth Spring will not take place but other hatcheries events will be available. Registration in advance is required for the hatcheries event. For more information on Free Fishing Weekend and the hatchery derbies, visit the AGFC website.