Governor Asa Hutchinson announces intent to grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 7 pardons. An additional 46 clemency requests were denied and five had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Carlos Donahue (Little Rock): Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver-Marijuana (C Felony), Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 96-2416), and Possession of a Controlled Substance-Cocaine (C Felony) (CR 98-1230).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1997 and 1999 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Sean Kubin (Austin): Forgery 1st Degree (B Felony) (CR 2000-511).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Tracy Lindsey (Omaha): Criminal Attempt to Manufacture a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine (A Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony), and Tampering with Evidence (D Felony) (CR 2009-85-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2010 – Boone County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

William Orrender (Van Buren): Domestic Assault 3rd Degree (C Misdemeanor) (Case# 09-0000351).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The District Judge has raised objections to the application.

Brennan M. Rahmaan (Orange, CA): Aggravated Assault (D Felony)(CR 97-001969).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1997– Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Randall K. Reed (Rison): Battery 2nd Degree 2 counts (D Felony)(CR 98-113-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Bradley County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charles D. Walker Sr. (Texarkana): Robbery (Felony) (CR 7982).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1961 – Miller County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

