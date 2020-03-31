Governor estimates over 30,000 unemployment claims have been made

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Health numbers are climbing, but unemployment claims are skyrocketing.

The Governor estimates over 30,000 claims have been made, more specifically that number was 27,250 as of Friday. He said they have brought in 20-30 people to help with the phones, they are constantly upgrading the IT systems, and they are making sure the website and in-person opportunities are effective when they need to be used.

He said he does empathize with those people who are having issues but there have been a lot to get through.

“We’ve had tens of thousands that have gotten through and filed out claims. I know it’s frustrating but they are working on it every day, we’re going to improve the system, but it is a challenge we’ve had over 30,000 that have successfully filled out their unemployment claims, we will try to continue to accelerate that,” said Governor Hutchinson.

The Governor also is now looking into ways to curb out of state visitors coming in mainly from those hotspot areas, he mentioned that the Buffalo River has been highly traversed, but is potentially looking at shutting down some of those higher trafficked state parks in some capacity to curb those visitors.

He mentioned how Texas is checking for people coming from Louisiana, but says he does not want to have that in Arkansas.