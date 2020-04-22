Governor Hutchinson announces decision points for lifting restrictions on restaurants, churches, gyms, beauty salons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Wednesday the state’s timeline for decision-making regarding lifting restrictions on businesses and places of worship.
May 4 remains the target date for Arkansas to begin lifting restrictions currently in place due to COVID-19, the governor said.
Hutchinson said decisions regarding each industry leading up to May 4 and after will be announced as follows:
- April 29 – Announcement on restaurants
- April 30 – Announcement on gyms
- May 1 – Beauty and barber shop decisions
- May 4 – Places of worship and larger venues