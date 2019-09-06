Governor Hutchinson Announces Fall 2019 Computer Science Tour of Arkansas Schools

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his Fall 2019 Computer Science Tour, his ninth tour of Arkansas schools since he took office in January 2015. Governor Hutchinson has visited more than 70 Arkansas schools to promote computer science education and to encourage students to enroll in computer science and coding courses. Schools, dates, and times are listed below.
“This is my ninth computer science tour, and it seems like the teachers’ and students’ enthusiasm for computer science increases each and every tour,” Governor Hutchinson said. “Computer science and tech innovation have become a movement throughout Arkansas in the past four years, and I look forward to what this next year will bring as we continue to lead the nation in computer science education.”
Governor
Hutchinson’s Fall 2019 Computer Science Tour
Monday, September 9
Midland High School
1:00 p.m.
741 Main Street
Pleasant Plains, Arkansas
Tuesday, September 10
Armorel High School
2:15 p.m.
4555 North State Highway 137
Blytheville, Arkansas
Wednesday, September 11
Calico Rock High School
8:30 a.m.
1 Pirate Place
Calico Rock, Arkansas
Foreman High School
1:00 p.m.
700 Rocky Comfort Road
Foreman, Arkansas
Thursday, September 12
Sylvan Hills Middle School
10:00 a.m.
10001 Johnson Drive
Sherwood, Arkansas
Lonoke High School
1:00 p.m.
501 W. Academy Street
Lonoke, Arkansas
Monday, September 16
Eureka Springs High School
8:00 a.m.
2 Lake Lucerne Road
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
Mulberry High School
11:00 a.m.
203 West 5th Street
Mulberry, Arkansas