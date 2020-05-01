Governor Hutchinson announces more restrictions lifted on Salons and other businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today, Governor Hutchinson announced barber shops, salons, massage therapy, body art and medical spas can get back to business next week.

The Governor lifted the ban on these industries but again with certain guidelines, no more than 10 people are allowed in facilities.

If they are larger operations than only 30% capacity, no walk-ins will be allowed, clients should wait in cars, face coverings must be used by staff and for customers when applicable, Governor said its tough to get a facial with a mask on, staff and clients will be screened, and this does not include barber or cosmetology schools

Now the Governor said he was excited and ready to get his haircut again and Natalie Blaney who owns ‘the fix’ here in Little Rock is just as excited to get back in the game.

“Very excited to get back to work and I am nervous that others may not want to come in the salon, I’m bending over backwards trying to make it safe. I think that we are going to be busier than we’ve ever been before and that is exciting and a little nerve-racking but we plan to work seven days a week around the clock just to get everybody in,” said Natalie Blaney.

Also, the cares steering committee recommended an additional 85-million dollars to fund the arkansas ready to work grant program, that just needs legislative approval, and for a lot of these salon and barbershop owners, they will be still eligible for the pandemic unemployment assistance once that site is finally setup.