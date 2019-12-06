Governor Hutchinson announces new computer Science and Cybersecurity task force

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson signed Executive Order 19-17 today establishing the State Computer Science and Cybersecurity Task Force and proclaimed December 9 – December 15 Computer Science Education Week in Arkansas.

The task force will be composed of leaders in education, industry, and government. Members will assess the state’s computer science and cybersecurity education programs and make recommendations to continue and enhance the progress made in computer science education over the past five years.

“When we passed the Computer Science Initiative during my first month in office in 2015, Arkansas moved ahead of the pack nationally in computer science education,” Governor Hutchinson said. “But we can’t rest on that success. Technology moves quickly. If we are going to give our students the best computer science education possible, we must constantly assess our progress and implement the programs that will attract and inspire our students and educators. When our goal is a first-rate computer science education for our students, our educational innovation will continue as a model for the rest of the nation.”

Members of the task force will provide guidance on improving and establishing updated large-scale goals and strategies; industry pathways and relevant certifications for major areas of computer science and computing; post-secondary alignment strategies and goals; work-based learning opportunities for students; teacher credentialing; correct placement and focus on data sciences and cybersecurity in curricula; potential funding usage and future needs; and outreach and development of educational materials.

A progress report will be submitted to the Governor by June 30, 2020 and a final report will be submitted November 30, 2020.

The Governor appointed the following members to serve on the task force:

Metova, Inc. Director of Recruiting Ann Clemmer

Arkansas Department of Higher Education Senior Associate Director Anna Beth Gorman

Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Executive Director Anthony Owen

Arkansas Department of Education State Director of Computer Science Britt Cagnina

Elyxor Software Engineer Bryan Hill, PhD

University of Arkansas at Fayetteville Dean of Engineering and Computer Science Carl Frank

Arkansas’s Computer Science Teachers Association President Dave Wengel

iDatafy – Little Rock Founder and CEO Dr. Allison Roberts

Office of Governor Hutchinson Education Liaison Dr. Angela Kremers

Department of Career Education Director Dr. Charisse Childers

Department of Workforce Services Director Dr. Hung-Chi Su

Arkansas State University Chair, Department of Computer Science Associate Professor of Computer Science Dr. Sarah Moore

Arkansas State Board of Education Dr. Stephen Addison

University of Central Arkansas Professor and CNSM Dean Errin Stanger

Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub Deputy Director Gopala Krishnan

DXC Technology James Hendren, PhD

Technology Startup Consultant Jeston George

Apptegy President/Founder Joel Gordon

Steam Rocket Engine LLC Independent Consultant John Ciesla

Greenwood School District Superintendent Karma Turner

Lee Watson

Arkansas Cyber Alliance Founder Michael Armstrong

United Arkansas Credit Union Chief Executive Officer Mike Rogers

Tyson Senior Supervisor HACCP Phillip Young

Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative Director Susan Norton

Arkansas Academy of Computing President Tom Chilton

Arkansas Economic Development Commission Director of Technology Development William Yoder

Arkansas Center for Data Sciences Executive Director Yessica Jones

Division of Information Systems Director and State CTO Adam Holland

Walmart eDiscovery and Forensic Services Senior Director II Marc Sternberg

View the Executive Order HERE and the proclamation HERE.