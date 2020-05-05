Governor Hutchinson extends Public Health Emergency in Arkansas

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman’s pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has extended Arkansas’s COVID-19 public health and disaster emergency for an additional 45 days, he announced at a news conference today.

Governor Hutchinson issued Executive Order 20-25 to renew the public health and disaster emergency he originally declared on March 11, 2020, and amended on March 26.

“Every industry sector in Arkansas has been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19,” Governor Hutchinson said. “The pandemic continues to have a statewide impact on grocery stores, small businesses, pharmacies, hospitals, and restaurants to name a few. It’s important that we continue to adequately support and protect our industries and people until the threat is no longer imminent.”

The Governor has also issued an updated directive for out-of-state travelers, as detailed in Executive Order 20-25.

Under this new directive, all travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Orleans, and all international locations must follow quarantine directives outlined by the Arkansas Department of Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith. Governor Hutchinson and Secretary Smith have identified these locations based on the high level of COVID-19 cases in each state or region. The Secretary of Health may amend the list of quarantine locations as the situation progresses.

