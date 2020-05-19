Governor Hutchinson speaking on PUA hacking; bars re-opening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The state’s new PUA website has been down since Friday when it was revealed there was a flaw exposing applicants’ personal information.

Governor Asa Hutchinson taking this breach seriously saying, “Whenever you look at any potential breach of data it’s obviously of great concern.”

On Monday, Governor Hutchinson offering up few details on the issues over the weekend, but he did offer one assurance to Arkansans who have applied for relief.

“We don’t believe that the data was manipulated,” said Governor Hutchinson.

Governor Hutchinson says that the Department of Commerce and site developers are working non-stop to get the PUA site back up and running as quickly as possible but securely also.

Democrat Chair Michael John Gray says the state has not addressed the issue enough publicly. “Just because you make a mistake doesn’t mean it goes away because you quit talking about it,” said Gray.

Gray blasted the entirety of the rollout of the PUA website on Monday. “It has had constant delays and then obviously a huge failure in the ability for people’s personal information to be accessed,” said Gray.

Gray also is hoping the Governor will look further into the matter and hopes he will do so without politics.

“This demands an investigation, once again from the Governor’s Office, potentially from the Attorney General’s Office and I would encourage the Senate Pro Temp and the Speaker of the House to create a truly bipartisan committee,” said Gray.

When asked about what democrats had to say about the matter the governor said: “A shame that anybody would try to use the pandemic for partisan benefit and partisan attacks.”

It was also announced that bars will be allowed to re-open. For bars that are part of restaurants, they can resume operation May 19.

As for stand-alone bars they can re-open next Tuesday, May 26. The Department of Health will be releasing more specific guidelines soon.