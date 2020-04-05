Governor Hutchinson to provide COVID-19 update to the public today at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Watch the live stream below at 1:30 p.m.
Made with Visme Presentation Maker
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide an update to media this afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.
Watch the live stream below at 1:30 p.m.