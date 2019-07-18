Governor orders flags to fly at half staff for Deputy death

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Governor Asa Hutchinson issued the following statement on the death of Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Stephen, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning:

“It was heartbreaking to hear that Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Stephen was killed in the line of duty today. Deputy Stephen’s death is a somber reminder that our law-enforcement officers risk their lives every day to protect ours. I am grateful for the men and women who willingly put their safety on the line every time they put on the uniform. My heart goes out to his wife and son, and to his fellow officers and friends in their grief at the tragic loss of Mike Stephen.”

Governor Hutchinson ordered the state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in honor of Deputy Stephen. The flag is to be flown at half-staff immediately through the day of interment.

Senator Tom Cotton also offered his condolences for the Deputy.

“Today, the State of Arkansas mourns the loss of a brave law-enforcement officer killed in the line of duty. Mike Stephen protected the people of Stone County, standing as part of the thin blue line separating our communities from crime and chaos. I encourage all Arkansans to pray for and comfort his family, friends, and neighbors during this moment of loss.”

Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin also spoke out.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family of Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Stephens during this tragic and difficult time. My heart also goes out to the Stone County Sheriff’s Department as they grieve the loss of one of their own. Today’s news is a mournful reminder to Arkansans of the risks our law enforcement officers face each and every day as they strive to make our communities safer.”