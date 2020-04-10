Governor requesting Arkansans to celebrate Easter in non-traditional ways due to COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Governor Hutchinson has a request for Arkansans as we continue this fight against COVID-19. He is asking everyone to celebrate Easter in non-traditional ways.

Since it is a holiday weekend, Governor Hutchinson is pushing for people to avoid large gatherings. Although it’s Easter they don’t want people to use this time for self-reflection. Governor Hutchinson said this week was important, but so is this weekend.

Governor Hutchinson said you should stay home if you can and use online church services. He says we need to continue to practice social distancing. So far people have been listening to state directives so the state numbers are below the projections as far as case numbers and the number of people hospitalized.

Governor Hutchinson said in order for us to continue that, people have to continue to make sacrifices like holiday traditions and birthday parties.

Both Governor Hutchinson and Dr. Smith said it’s important for us to realize that as we take precautions over this weekend.

“It’s a very festive weekend, but remember our directive against social gatherings of more than 10 people and for worship services again I’ve been very impressed with how places of worship have found creative ways to celebrate together without being in psychical contact,” said Dr. Nate Smith.

Governor Hutchinson even talked about this family and how they have three birthdays coming up this weekend, but they will be doing non-traditional things to celebrate.

So you can do gatherings of 10 and under and remain six feet apart, but if you can they’re asking for you to try using Zoom or making phone calls to others to be on the safe side.

Hutchinson said we still haven’t reached the peak yet in Arkansas for COVID-19 cases so people have to take the precautions to continue to flatten the curve.