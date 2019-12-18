Grand Opening for Russellville medical marijuana dispensary

RUSSELVILLE, Ark. – 420 Dispensary will be the first medical marijuana dispensary licensed in Arkansas to open in Russellville. The dispensary received its final clearance to open from the Arkansas Beverage Control on December 13. The opening had been previously delayed due to the record flooding event earlier this year.

Patients are asked to bring appropriate forms of identification including their Arkansas Medical Marijuana ID card.

“We are honored to have received final approval to open our doors to patients in our community. Today, we were able to serve our first patient,” said Adam Harrison, owner of 420 Dispensary. “Tomorrow, we will begin regular operations and begin to fulfill our mission to legally provide high quality medical marijuana to ailing Arkansans in need.”

420 Dispensary will have products available from the cultivators of Bold Team in Cotton Plant and Natural State Medicinals of Pine Bluff. Additional products will soon be provided from Osage Creek Cultivation and other cultivators as products become available. Veterans will be eligible for a ten percent discount in honor of their service to our country. 420 Dispensary has future plans to develop its own strains of medical cannabis.

Location:

3506 South Arkansas Avenue

Russellville, Arkansas 72802

Hours of Operation:

Monday – Saturday

9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday

9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.