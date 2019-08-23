Grant County Sheriff’s Department investigating suspicious death

GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – On August 23, 2019 around 7:00 a.m. Grant County Sheriff’s Department responded to 295 Grant 9, which is a county road in reference to a possible death. When deputies arrived they located Keith Alan Bailey 37 year old, white, male beside a camper trailer.

The death is suspicious and the Sheriff’s Department do suspect foul play in the case. The Grant County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division is working the case and in the process of interviewing several people. This is very early in the investigation and there are more questions than answers at this time, but they are working diligently and methodically to find answers.

If anyone knows anything about this case contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Department at 870-942-2101.

The Sheriff’s Department does not feel that the community is in danger at this time, but would remind everyone to be aware of your surroundings at all time.