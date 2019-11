LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – The University of Arkansas for Medical Science (UAMS) College of Nursing has been accredited by the Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs to educate nurse anesthetists.

“Creating a nurse anesthesia program fits within UAMS’s larger strategic goals of embracing innovative programs and new approaches to train tomorrow’s health care workforce and improve health care for all Arkansans,” said UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson, M.D., MBA.