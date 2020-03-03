Greenway raises $166,400 for the backpack program

WEINER, Ark. (News release) – Greenway Equipment, Inc. partnered with country music star Jason Aldean to raise $166,400 for three local foodbanks, nearly $50,000 more than the prior year giveaway. The fundraiser offered the public a chance to win a John Deere Cab XUV835M Gator Aldean used on his property near Nashville by donating $10 toward the cause.

“Giving back to the communities in which we operate is a main priority for us,” said Marshall Stewart, Greenway Equipment CEO. “Being able to support a fundraiser like this Jason Aldean Gator Giveaway is what it’s all about, supporting the children in our communities, especially those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.”

Proceeds from the promotion benefit Backpack Programs at Arkansas Food Bank in Little Rock, Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro, and Southeast Missouri Food Bank in Sikeston. Together, the three food banks feed a total of 4,600 children through their respective backpack programs, which send food home with deserving children each weekend.

“We are proud longtime supporters of the Backpack Program,” Stewart said. “In an area where agriculture is the leading economy, no one should go without a meal.”

Aldean drew the winning ticket for the Gator shortly before his We Back concert Saturday night at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro. Wynne, Ark., resident Patsy Roberts won the Gator, which features a dashboard plaque autographed by Aldean.

For more information about the fundraiser, contact Rick Bormann at RBormann@gogreenway.com or Maddison Stone at MStone@gogreenway.com.