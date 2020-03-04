GUILTY: Verdict handed down in Torres capital murder retrial

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jurors took six hours to decide on a guilty verdict for Mauricio Torres.

Torres was found guilty of capital murder and first-degree battery. The jurors voted unanimously.

The trial took less than a month from jury selection to a final verdict.

This is Torres’ second trial. In 2016 he was found guilty of capital murder and given a death sentence for killing his six-year-old son, Isaiah.

In 2019, the Arkansas State Supreme Court overturned the conviction and asked for a new trial.

Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith told jurors this case is about justice. “Justice must not be denied.” That Isaiah was, “abused, tortured, murdered and it was done by Mauricio.”

Bill James, the defense attorney admitted the case was horrible, but said prosecutors did not produce evidence that Torres knowingly killed his son. He reminded jurors to take out the emotion and look at the evidence.