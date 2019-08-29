Happy Heavenly Birthday Alyssa: Family of Camden double homicide victims still searching for answers

UPDATE (KTVE) — There is still no sign of the suspect accused of killing Alyssa Cannon and her four-year old son, Braydon Ponder.

Alyssa would have turned 21 today. Her family says she had been waiting anxiously for this day to come.

“She was so excited and so ready,” Alyssa’s mom, Angela Cannon said. “We were going to have a big party for her and she was so excited for it.”

Cannon would send her daughter birthday texts, post Facebook pictures and call but this year is different. They’re sending birthday wishes up to heaven.

U.S. Marshals are assisting the Camden Police Department in finding Jory Worthen, the man accused of the murders. They say they have uncovered information that Worthen may be hiding in Alaska, Canada, or somewhere in the western U.S.

One man has been arrested since the murders. An anonymous tip led detectives to a man who saw Worthen saw two days after the murders in Chidester.

Family and friends have been leaning on each other for two months but hope someone will come forward with information that can put Worthen away for life.

“If anyone knows anything, you can call in anonymously and let them know,” Alyssa’s friend, Ashley Jenkins said. “Anything can help.”

Family and friends will have candlelight vigil and balloon release at Cannon’s house located at 1228 Ronald Drive in Camden. It will be at 8 p.m.

The family has posted a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs and other expenses for Alyssa and Braydon.

There is now a $7,000 reward for anyone who can lead detectives to Worthen’s whereabouts.