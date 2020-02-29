Harding University’s Florence campus closes for semester due to potential threat of Coronavirus

(ITALY) — Harding University announced today they would be closing the Harding University Florence location due to the potential threat of the Coronavirus in Italy.
Tonight at 5:30 we talk with one of the students abroad.
You can find the universities statement below.
“We are heartbroken to share the news that out of an abundance of caution related to the potential threat of coronavirus in Italy, the decision has been made to close Harding University Florence campus for the remainder of the semester, effective Feb. 29. Those students will be heading home to finish their coursework remotely. This is obviously a huge disappointment for these students in this very special program. The specifics of course completion and financial details are being communicated to the students.
As we head into spring break, we encourage you to stay informed of ongoing developments of the spread of the virus as many will be traveling throughout the U.S. and the world. The University will continue to monitor the situation worldwide, including the status of Greece and Peru where we have continuing study abroad groups and follow CDC guidance related to the disease in our University health practices.
You can find State Department health alerts here and the CDC’s current guidance may be viewed here.
Please continue to be in fervent prayer for those affected and those who are working to manage this difficult and complex global situation for the good of all.”