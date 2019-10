LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Harlem Globetrotters have announced the “Pushing the Limits World Tour” which will make a stop at Simmons Bank Arena in January.

The Globetrotters will be in North Little Rock on January 31, 2020 with tickets ranging from $27-$132.

Tickets will go on sale for the performance on Wednesday Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. You can get tickets at the arena box office or go here.