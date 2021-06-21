Harlem Globetrotters tour coming to Simmons Bank Arena August 1

Basketball fans in Arkansas will be able to watch the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters this summer. (Photo: Simmons Bank Arena)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Basketball fans in Arkansas will be able to watch the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters this summer.

The re-imagined Spread Game Tour introduces shocking dunks and other entertaining feats of athleticism.

The tour comes to Simmons Bank Area Sunday, August 1 with tickets on sale this Friday morning. For a full list of ticket prices and more details about the event, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.

This event is one of many family-friendly events returning to the arena after several cancellations due to the pandemic. Disney on Ice returns to Simmons Bank Arena on Wednesday.