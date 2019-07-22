Hatchlings Chicken Ranch is on a mission

CONWAY, Ark. – Hatchlings Chicken Ranch in Conway is on a mission, and they want you to get to know them.

Patrick and Sheila Colb hosted a hunger relief event at the Conway Expo and Fairgrounds this weekend. They fed many people with their raised chicken and food from businesses around the area.

They believe that they have identified gaps in food security assistance in the community and have a plan to fix that.

Sheila Colb from Hatchlings Chicken Ranch says “They have food during the week, at the soup kitchen, salvation army, all these places, but on the weekends, there’s nobody out there to feed them. They don’t have food so we’re wanting to get out there on the weekends to get them hot food.”

All of the money that they raise from events will go towards their non-profit.