Hawk launches District 31 State Rep campaign

BRYANT, Ark. (News release) —Bryant City Councilman and local radio personality Republican RJ Hawk is announcing his campaign for the position of State Representative, District 31. The seat is currently held by State Representative Andy Davis, who is not seeking reelection.

“Andy has done a tremendous job representing our district and, if elected, I hope I can continue to serve the people with the same high standards that Andy set during his time in office. We’ve all been lucky to have a guy like Andy looking out for us.” Hawk said.

Hawk was elected without opposition to the Bryant City Council. His focus while serving on the City Council has been finding ways to increase city services like Parks improvement without increasing taxes while also voting to eliminate the Bryant A&P tax on local restaurants and hotels in Bryant.

“The focus of my campaign will be like my service on the city council, how can we make more efficient what government does, make it more responsive to the people, all while holding the line on spending and not increasing taxes.” Hawk explained.

Giving back has also been an emphasis that RJ and his family have been heavily involved in. Hawk has led fundraising efforts for both the Bryant and Central Arkansas Boys and Girls Clubs. He’s also been active with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

“I’ve always believed to have a strong community and state we have to give back. I’ve been fortunate, and I want to see people given a hand up, when they need one.” Hawk said.

Hawk is a radio personality appearing on KABZ 103.7’s wildly popular morning drive time show, as well as the owner of Hawk Media Solutions, Arkansas Vinyl Warehouse, and Hawk Monogramming. He and his wife Brianna have a two year old daughter.

Hawk is a staunch Republican and an unapologetic supporter of the 2nd Amendment. In his spare time he enjoys hunting, fishing, and calling High School sports on local radio.