STUTTGART, Ark. – A Stuttgart officer killed in the line of duty overnight formerly served as a firefighter in town. His former partner, Andrew Dolan, remembered his knack for service and dependability.

“When something like this happens, it’s a real tragedy, because everyone here had a small part in his life,” Dolan said.

Donald Scoby was killed during an overnight police chase near Rieger Road., according to an Arkansas State Police report. The suspect was killed in a shootout with SWAT personnel, the report said.

“It’s something that’s a nightmare for everybody in town,” Dolan said.

Dolan and Scoby served as partners for about a year, and they spent two nights a week living in Stuttgart Station Two. Dolan said they shared meals, laughs and deep conversations.

“His personal family was included in our family,” Dolan said. “We were included in theirs as well.”

Dolan said the community will be forever changed without his old partner. He said Scoby was a person who always sought to help others.

“He was at the fire department, then he went to the police department,” Dolan said. “He wanted to be everywhere he could be to help, no matter what it was.”