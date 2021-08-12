‘He was my miracle baby’: NY mother mourns loss of toddler mauled by dog

19-month old Ryan Francis Foster, who was killed in a Brooklyn home in a dog attack (Photo: Susan Hyre).

BROOKLY, N.Y. (WPIX) – He was her “miracle baby” and on Tuesday night, he was mauled to death by a dog inside a Brooklyn apartment.

Susan Hyre’s 19-month-old son was at home with only his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, when the family rottweiler attacked at a residence in the Flatbush section of the borough, leaving the toddler with deadly bite wounds to his neck and shoulder.

“He was my miracle baby,” Hyre said. “I never thought I would have children again because I had a very complicated pregnancy.”

The dog, Buster, previously attacked Hyre’s oldest son in 2019, she said.

Police arrested the boy’s father on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Vernon Foster, 30, had picked the kids up for regular visitation Monday, Hyre said. Hyre said she was unaware of Foster’s plans to take the kids to his parents’ apartment, where the dog was kept.

Foster’s parents were out of the country attending a wedding.

Hyre, who was at work when her son was killed, said she suspects Foster left the boys alone to go to work himself. While he was gone, the dog attacked.

One of the children ran out of the building looking for help. Concerned neighbors and police rushed inside. Officers later ran out carrying the injured boy.

“The fact that he was even here, and that he was so perfect, and he was taken away from me like this … I just feel so numb,” Hyre said. “I don’t know what to do with myself right now.”

The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control.

Hyre recalled her last video call with her children before the deadly attack.

“He was a very lovable child,” she said. “He never gave me any problems. I always made jokes and say he was my golden child.”