ADH reports 65 new flu cases, no new deaths in weekly flu report

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Wednesday.

According to the ADH online database from health care providers, there have been 65 new cases reported since last week.

Since September 27, 2021, 228 positive influenza tests were reported to the database.

Health officials said the reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state.

Arkansas has reported no flu deaths this season, which is unchanged from last week. Last season, Arkansas reported 24 total flu-related deaths. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

Officials reported that the average school absenteeism rate last week was 7.0 percent among public schools.

View the full flu report here, or visit the ADH website for past weekly reports.