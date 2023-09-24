BENTON, Ark. – A 9-year-old girl from Benton is getting support from around Arkansas in her fight against leukemia.

More than 450 people from around the state attended the Swabbing for Samantha event to support Samantha Andrews.

Andrews was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021 and, after a year of fighting, doctors thought she was cancer-free. She then relapsed in August and urgently needs bone marrow.

The event was an opportunity for others to get on the national bone marrow registry and if they’re a match, they could save Andrews’ life and possibly another person’s life.

Andrews’ mother Serena said she is beyond thankful for the support her family has gotten.

“It’s almost like Benton, and Little Rock and Bryant, we are a family,” Serena Andrews said. “I hold every single person that comes out there and supported us very close to my heart and consider them my family.”

Officials said it could take around four weeks to know if anyone was a match.