Arkansas Children’s and Jefferson Regional announce expansion of services to improve child health

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (News Release)- Arkansas Children’s, in association with Jefferson Regional, made a historic announcement today to advance pediatric care in Jefferson County and South Arkansas. Together, Arkansas Children’s and Jefferson Regional will establish a new pediatric clinic on the campus of Jefferson Regional in Pine Bluff. The pediatric clinic will provide care close to home for families in Southeast Arkansas, including preventative care, developmental screenings, community resources and health education.
Early planning estimates that the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic will be an approximately 9,700 square-foot facility with 15 outpatient exam rooms staffed by pediatric providers. The physicians will also provide frontline care to newborns delivered at Jefferson Regional. The new clinic requires a $17.5 million dollar investment to cover the construction and operation over its first 5 years.
“In association with Jefferson Regional and the Pine Bluff medical community, Arkansas Children’s is excited to establish a new clinic and expand care for families in the Southeast Arkansas Region,” said Marcy Doderer, FACHE, president and CEO of Arkansas Children’s. “Our collaboration with Jefferson Regional through the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Nursery Alliance, along with this new pediatric clinic, helps us deliver on our promise to provide unprecedented child health for children in our state. Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic will provide families with the ability to manage wellness checkups, reduce emergency care costs and receive care close to home.”
“Jefferson Regional provides vital healthcare to the southeast region of Arkansas,” said Brian Thomas, president and CEO of Jefferson Regional. “This collaboration with Arkansas Children’s will assist us with ensuring long-term stability with pediatricians to continue providing the children of this region with excellent care.”
Today, Arkansas Children’s announced the public phase of the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow, a bold $250 million campaign designed to support the promise of unprecedented child health, defined and delivered, for children in Arkansas. The expansion of services through the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic is the first announcement in a week-long series to publicly launch the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow. Over the next week, Arkansas Children’s will continue to announce plans to expand statewide clinics and launch innovative health solutions to advance child health in Arkansas.
Philanthropic Investment
Thanks to the support of the Pine Bluff community and donors across the region, more than $6 million in philanthropic investment has been secured for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic.
Capital and operational gifts include a $3 million gift from the estate of Merle and Deloris Peterson of Dumas. The Peterson Trust named Arkansas Children’s as a beneficiary of the estate, providing support for the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic. Merle and Deloris were longtime supporters of Arkansas Children’s and members of the Ruth Olive Beall Society, a group of supporters who have designated Arkansas Children’s in their estate.
Additionally, an anonymous donor from outside the state gave a $1 million gift to support the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Pine Bluff Clinic. More than a dozen statewide supporters have collectively given more than $2 million including statewide volunteer group Circle of Friends, the Kline Family Foundation, and Arkansas Children’s Foundation board members and Pine Bluff natives Jason LaFrance and his wife Cassie, Charlie Whiteside and his wife Cappy, and Jennifer Buckner Schueck. Charlie Whiteside and his wife Cappy will also serve as the 2019 chairs for the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow.
Arkansas Children’s invites the public to make a gift to support statewide initiatives that help deliver on the promise of a healthier tomorrow for the children of Arkansas. Visit http://giving.archildrens.org or call 888.880.7491.
Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow
By most national measures, Arkansas is one of the least healthy states ranking 40 out of 50 states in overall child health and well-being. Arkansas Children’s envisions a healthier tomorrow for all 710,000 children in Arkansas—for both longtime patients and the children who will never walk through the doors of Arkansas Children’s.
Since 2015, the Campaign for a Healthier Tomorrow has secured more than $200 million in gifts toward a $250 million goal:
- In 2015, Arkansas Children’s invested in two new S-76D Sikorsky Angel One Helicopters with the ability to reach a child anywhere in the state in 55 minutes. Since 1978, the Angel One Transport team has transported the most critically ill and injured patients to Arkansas Children’s and established a statewide network of care for children in Arkansas.
- Arkansas Children’s Dental Outreach programs are providing care to children across the state. Four, full-service mobile dental vans serve children in need of root canals, cavity fillings, extractions and crowns. School-based programs provide oral health education, dental sealants and screenings to more than 8,000 students annually. To date, the mobile dental vans and the dental sealant program have provided $13 million in preventive oral health services for children since 2009.
- Arkansas Children’s Hospital has the state’s only level IV NICU. In 2016, ACH announced the creation of the ACH Nursery Alliance to collaborate with hospitals around the state to provide infants the care they need close to home. Since the program’s inception, the ACH Nursery Alliance has established partnerships with Conway Regional in Conway, CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado and Ashley County Medical Center in Crossett.
- In 2016, Arkansas Children’s established the David M. Clark Center for Safe and Healthy Children, a place dedicated to the care and treatment of neglected and abused children and their families. The Center is a single, safe place for children to receive medical, psychological and social health services and provides support by providing outpatient medical evaluations for children at the Rice Medical Clinic, Family Treatment Program and Team for Children at Risk.
- In 2017, the Arkansas Children’s Hospital Southwest Little Rock Clinic opened. Staffed with bilingual physicians and nurses, the clinic provides general pediatric and preventative care to families in the region. Arkansas Children’s Hospital clinics in Jonesboro and West Little Rock also provide pediatric care to children in the state.
- In 2018, Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) became one of the nation’s newest children’s hospitals. Located in Springdale, ACNW provides care for more than 20 subspecialty areas, has a general pediatric clinic, and is the region’s only pediatric emergency department. More than 14,000 philanthropic gifts totaling $81 million were made to support the building of ACNW.