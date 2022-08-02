LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Children’s Hospital was awarded more than $11 million from the National Institutes of Health to help fund research.

The $11.5 million will go to new systems that help research how diseases like cancer form in children’s developing bodies, specifically looking at solid tumors and blood-based cancers like leukemia.

The funds will also go towards recruiting and retaining researchers as well as new technology.

“We really equip researchers with state-of-the-art tools and technologies to really find what we call therapeutic vulnerabilities,” associate director for basic research Alan Tackett said.

Tackett shared therapeutic vulnerabilities are the areas the Arkansas Children’s Research Institute can attack within a cancer cell and stop it from proliferating, growing and impacting children.

The goal is to take these discoveries made in the research center and immediately impact the lives of children in Arkansas.