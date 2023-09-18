LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas hospital specializing in treatment for young people will be able to expand its services thanks to a recent grant.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital stated in a Monday release that it had received a $2 million grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation in support of its Heart Institute.

The Heart Institute was founded in 1985 and is the state’s only comprehensive pediatric heart institute. From philanthropic support, the institute has two highly-advanced biplane catheterization labs, a hybrid cath lab and 3D printing capabilities, all of which have led to improved outcomes above those of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons benchmarks, according to hospital reports.

Enid Olvey, president of Arkansas Children’s Foundation, said the Mabee Foundation has long supported the hospital.

“Over the last three decades, the Mabee Foundation has been a champion for Arkansas Children’s,” Olvey said. “Their unwavering support fuels our mission of making a lasting impact on the children of Arkansas and throughout the region.”

The Mabee Foundation’s grant reflects its ongoing support of the hospital, having granted a total of $6.7 million since 1987. The grant announced Monday was made in conjunction with the foundation’s 75th anniversary.

John Mabee was a successful Oklahoma oilman, businessman and philanthropist. With his wife Lottie, they formed the Mabee Foundation in 1948.

The foundation supports projects in six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas through fund-matching challenge grants. Since its founding, it has granted in excess of $1.5 billion.