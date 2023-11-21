LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Thanksgiving around the corner, many family and friends will be spending it together. However, some families are trying their best to prevent their children from getting Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

This comes as the Arkansas Children’s Hospital said it’s experiencing a spike in patients with respiratory illnesses.

Officials said the spike is consistent with the trends they are seeing nationwide. They added that its hospitals, clinics and emergency departments are busy but well equipped and prepared for the demand in patients.

Anna Coon said she and her husband are trying their best to prevent their two sons from getting RSV, especially her three-year-old who has had it multiple times in the past.

“This last time we were hospitalized he just kept saying, ‘I want to go home,’” Coon said. “He has had RSV five times.”

Coon said every time her son gets RSV it’s hard to watch.

“It was really severe,” she said. “He had to go to the hospital, he could not breathe.”

Coon is hoping her son will not get RSV this year but is worried.

“We have been there so many times and I know what to expect and it’s scary,” she said.

Brittany Oaks said after her son had RSV they tried to be extra careful.

“It was just so awful to see him, just my tiny baby gasping for air,” Oaks said.

Arkansas Children’s Hospital shared a statement about the spike in respiratory illnesses, including RSV, that it’s facing.

“We encourage families to practice important prevention measures, including washing hands frequently and covering coughs. Because of limited manufacturer supply, we are reserving the RSV vaccine approved by the FDA earlier this fall for the sickest children in our care, including newborns in our NICU. As supply improves, the vaccine will become available to more patients. All eligible children and their families should take the flu vaccine soon, as well, to prevent the spread of additional respiratory illness. Our hospitals, clinics and emergency departments are busy but well equipped and prepared. As the state’s only pediatric health system, we remain vigilant to ensure we are available for every child who needs us.” Dr. Rick Barr, Executive Vice President, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer for Arkansas Children’s

While Dr. Robert Hopkins, an internist with UAMS said with Thanksgiving coming up families need to be mindful.

“In younger children and older adults, RSV can cause pneumonia and bronchitis,” he said. “Those that are sick with any type of respiratory illness to stay away from others.”

According to the CDC, some more preventive measures that can limit the spread of RSV include cleaning touched surfaces and avoiding touching faces with unwashed hands.