LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting that respiratory disease cases, and deaths, are on the rise.

The ADH weekly viral diseases report for the week of Nov. 11 shows Arkansas is now reporting “Moderate” influenza-like-illness, or ILI, activity. This is the first time in the 2023-24 flu season that the state has gone above the “Low” level on the scale.

Arkansas now has three people dead due to influenza during the current season as of Nov. 11, marking one additional death since the previous week’s report.

Emergency room visits increased for the Nov. 11 week, with 3.46% of traffic due to ILI, 2.92% for COVID-like-illness, or CLI, and 0.8% for RSV. All of these are up from the previous week, which ADH had then reported at 2.63% for ILI, 2.02% for CLI, and 0.6% for RSV.

Outpatient visits for ILI were also on the rise, with 3.17% for the most recent report compared to 2.61% a week earlier.

Three COVID deaths were reported for the week of Nov. 11, meaning 533 Arkansans have succumbed to the virus this year.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over six months old get a flu shot yearly “with rare exception.” ADH has flu shots available at its local health units throughout the state.