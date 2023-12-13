LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Flu continues to impact Arkansas according to the latest weekly report by the Arkansas Department of Health.

According to the report for the week of Dec. 9, the state now has five patients who have died due to the flu during the 2023 – 2024 flu season, which began in October. The report stated all flu deaths for the current season were those over 65 years old.

ADH has recorded 1,372 flu infections since Oct. 1, the report stated.

ADH reported that the flu activity in the state retains its moderate ranking, a seven on the 13-point index scale used by the department.

Activity has increased at hospital emergency rooms for the week, with 4.02% of visits for flu-like illnesses, 3.34% for COVID-like illnesses and 1.58% for RSV. For the previous week visits were 3.68%, 3.22% and 1.85%, respectively.

Hospital outpatient flu visits changed slightly at 3.48% for the week compared to 3.43% for the previous week.

ADH reported that 11 people died due to COVID-19 for the week, compared to 20 the previous week. Arkansas has recorded 615 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 1.

Pneumonia was a cause of death for 57 people in the state for the week of Dec. 9, according to ADH.

The report authors point out that ADH only receives a fraction of the actual respiratory disease amounts in the state. They stated that this is due to reporting requirements that are limited to hospitalizations, deaths, and outbreaks.