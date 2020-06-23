Arkansas Minority Health Commission announces sponsorship recipients

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – Six organizations will receive funding from the Arkansas Minority Health Commission (AMHC) to help aid their health outreach initiatives this fall.
This cycle’s recipients and events include:
Arkansas State University – HUB Community Event
Bohemia Cares – Self-Love Conference 2020
Community First – The Big Catch Community Kids Fishing and Health Fair
Eighth Street – Race to Wellness
Legacy Initiatives – Community Health Fair
University District – The University District Wellness Fair
It is the AMHC’s intent to collaborate with community-based organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and others to address the health problems that affect minorities in Arkansas. Up to four times a year, AMHC offers sponsorships in a competitive application process with a goal to
facilitate the development of new and innovative approaches to promote health and prevent disease in these communities.
“The AMHC sponsorships offer an opportunity to support communities that are empowered to address health at the community level,” said ShaRhonda Love, AMHC director. “We are excited to partner with community-based organizations to meet Arkansans where they are within their communities.”
AMHC’s next sponsorship cycle will begin in November for health events scheduled from January 1 to June 30, 2021.
The mission of the AMHC is to assure all minority Arkansans equitable access to preventive health care and to seek ways to promote health and prevent diseases and conditions that are prevalent among minority populations.
