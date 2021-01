LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health released its weekly flu report to the public Tuesday, announcing one person in the state has died from a case of influenza.

Since September 27, 2020, 1,032 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers.

Arkansas reported a total of eight influenza-related deaths this flu season. No nursing homes have reported influenza outbreaks this season.

